CLAY CENTER — Lois M. Walker, 101, of Clay Center passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Salina. She was born Nov. 18, 1917, in WaKeeney to Reese and Myrtle Sutton.
Lois was a member of Clay Center Country Club where she taught many private golf lessons. She worked at Abilene Junior High School as a physical education teacher for many years.
Survivors include children Don Wilson (Patsy) of Staunton, Va., and Diana Wassenberg (James) of Salina, grandchildren Tami Stone (Jay), of Liberty, Mo., Todd Wilson (Melissa), of Snoqualmie, Wash., Matt Hertig (Sherlyn), of Lawrence, Marne Watts (David) of Middlesex, N.C., Jeff Wilson of Grand Blanc, Mich., and Tara Hertig (Jeremy Houghton) of Bennington, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Don Wilson and second husband George Walker, son David Wilson (Mary) and siblings, Arla Akin, Marie Welch and Robert Sutton.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences: www.ryanmortuary.com.
