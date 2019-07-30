PERRY — Logan Grant Ruhnke, age 33, died July 22, 2019 near Grays Flat in Plumas County, California.
Logan was born on May 5, 1986, in Junction City, Kansas, to Aubrey and Bonnie (Funk) Ruhnke. He lived in Junction City through age eight when he moved with his family to Abilene, Kansas. He graduated from Abilene High School in 2004. The following year, he completed the Electric Power and Distribution Program at Manhattan Area Technical College.
A member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union #304, Logan worked as a lineman from 2006 to 2019 for both PAR Electrical Contractors and Capital Electric. He “topped out” of his apprenticeship to become a Journeyman Lineman in 2008. From 2015-2016 he was an instructor with Southwestern Line Constructors Apprenticeship where he had completed his own apprenticeship.
On Sept. 24, 2016, Logan married Kayla Sneath of Perry. They settled in rural Perry on 20 acres. On April 24, 2018, they welcomed their son Easton Wade.
Logan was equipped with a dry sense of humor that endeared him to many. He loved riding and working on all things motorized, oftentimes pushing them to their top speed. He couldn’t sit still and he preferred to be outdoors. He was a very hard worker and had a wide range of practical skills. There wasn’t much he couldn’t build or fix. He was known for lending a helping hand.
Logan is survived by his wife Kayla and son Easton, rural Perry, father Aubrey and his wife Dolores Ruhnke, Abilene, mother Bonnie Funk and her husband Kevin Stroda, rural Abilene, sister Morgan and her husband Felipe Ham, Kansas City, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, August 1 at Emmanuel Church, 1300 N. Vine Street in Abilene. Linemen and their loved ones are welcome beginning at 4:30. All others are welcome from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
A celebration of Logan’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 2, at Emmanuel Church. Casual attire is requested. Cremation will follow. There will be a private burial at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Easton’s Education Fund, sent in care of Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye Ave, Abilene, KS 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.