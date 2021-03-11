Logan Michael Payne (Chaput), 20, of Independence, Kan., passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be Thursday, March 11 at Potts Chapel from 5 -7 p.m., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Logan Payne Memorial Fund and may be left with First Oak Bank and Potts Chapel. Mask are required to enter and social distancing will be practiced.
He was born on May 10, 2000, in Independence, Kan. Logan was the beloved son of Mike J. Chaput and Judy R. Payne. Logan attended St. Andrews and graduated from Independence High School in 2019. During high school he participated in football and wrestling, but his true passion was tennis where he went on to participate in state tournament his sophomore, junior and senior year.
Logan was a vibrant soul and had an infectious smile. He fiercely loved his family and traditions like loving the University of Oklahoma Sooners and playing card games like Nertz and Poker. He already had dreams of his children to attend the University of Oklahoma. As a child he had a Camp Logan for his birthday parties, where he had games and competitions just for fun.
As a teen he was a dedicated teammate and gave 100% on the tennis court. As an adult he worked hard and played harder and always brought the light to anyone around him. His bond with his sisters is unbreakable and bold. He made them all feel so much love, no matter what.
He was a go-getter and hard worker, always willing to help someone in need. He had a love for the outdoors and fishing, and on one occasion Logan was fearless and curious enough to pull an armadillo out of a hole by its tail. Logan had a bright energy and was always geared up and ready to throw a football or engage with others. He had a pure heart, full of compassion. Logan will be remembered as a loving Dad, Son, Brother, Grandson, Uncle, Cousin and Friend who left this world far too soon.
Logan’s memory will live on by his loving partner, Erin Allen, daughter, Brexlynn and unborn son, Kamden Logan Lee. Parents Judy Payne (Independence, Ks) and Mike and Helen Chaput (Abilene); sisters: Nikole Chaput (Neodesha) and her daughters Trinity and Katelyne, Meagen and Vance Ritz (Neodesha) and their sons, Levi, and Daniel, and Madison Payne; grandparents Dale and Donna Payne (Independence) and Terry and Doris Chaput (Grove, Okla.); aunts and uncles Don and Sandy Payne (Pamona), Randy and Amy Payne (Norman, Okla.), Debbie and JR Reynolds (Neodesha), Terry and Phil Gale (Coffeyville), Jack Kipp and Cather Evans (Hutchinson), Cindy and Jay Smith (Grove, Okla.), James and Christine Chaput (Grove, Okla.) Jeff and Crystal Chaput (Abilene).
He is preceded in death by Tim Chaput (Abilene). Logan’s memory will live on through his family, cousins and friends who will cherish him in their hearts forever.
Wayman (Earl) Shackelford
Wayman (Earl) Shackelford, 72, passed peacefully from his home into his heavenly home on March 4, 2021.
Earl was born Sept. 19, 1948, to Loyd and Ruth Shackelford at his grandparent’s homestead near Campo, Colo. He attended schools in Elkhart, Kan., KU in Lawrence, Kan., and multiple military bases overseas and stateside. In Elkhart, he worked for the newspaper office and for local farmers. He served in Viet Nam in 1969-1970 and a total of eleven years in the U.S. Army. Earl continued to serve his country in Federal Civil Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers until retirement.
On Feb. 6, 1971, Earl married the former Jana Dahlstrom. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. Their early married years were spent overseas where their two sons were born. Earl loved spending time with his family, traveling and exploring. Faith and family were priorities in his life. His sons, Clayton and Matt were his personal heroes with their own lives of service. Several grandsons now extend this legacy of service. Earl and Jana were also foster parents to 38 children further expanding and enhancing their family life.
Earl is survived by his wife, Jana, sons Clayton Shackelford (Julie), Tucson, Ariz., Matthew Shackelford (Kristi), Springfield, Mo.; and grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Jacob, Samuel, Caleb, Benjamin and Gideon.
Survivors also include sisters, Bonnie (Leroy) Buxton, Liberal, Kan., Tina Weatherman (Tom) Elkhart, Kan., and many nieces, nephews, brother and sisters-in-law, and foster children that loved him dearly.
Earl was proceeded in death by his parents, Loyd and Ruth Shackelford, and his brother, Bruce Shackelford.
Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice or St. Patrick’s Church, Greenfield, Missouri.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Greenfield, Missouri. Burial with full military honors followed at 1 p.m. in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri. Services were under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel.
