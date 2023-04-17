Lloyd Elmer Stanton was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Parkville, Missouri, the son of Jaspar and Arlene (Carver) Stanton. He graduated high school from Jennings (Kansas) then went on to Kansas City Community College where he studied business law and accounting. In 1966, he married Sharon (Guise) Brown, who had been widowed. Without hesitation, Lloyd took on the responsibility of Sharon’s three children and they were blessed with a daughter. Lloyd was united in marriage to Leanna (Becker) Goosman May 19, 2018.
Having lost the lower part of his left leg as a child in a farm accident, Lloyd did not let that slow him down. His artificial leg was just as much of a tool to him as his hammer (it came in handy when dogs on a job-sight needed something to bite). He could climb ladders, roof houses, and put in skylights–it didn’t matter what it was, Lloyd could do it.
Lloyd was a loving father, husband and friend. He came to know the Lord in his early 20’s and continued to walk in faith throughout his life. Lloyd relied on God’s strength through thick and thin; God was always faithful to provide. He regularly attended church until he was physically unable to. Even when he could no longer go to church, he and Leanna hosted Bible studies in their home.
Lloyd spent 20 years in the mortgage banking business and over 30 years doing construction and remodeling. He was loved by many and always aimed to please. He did everything with excellence and was a true craftsman when it came to his fine woodwork. With Lloyd you could count on humility (he often said, “I’m just a carpenter”) and laughter.
Lloyd passed away Wednesday, April 12. He is survived by his loving wife, Leanna of Bennington; children, Cynthia Frese and husband Glen of Montrose, Colorado, Steven Brown and wife Erma of Salina, Karen Gray and husband Glenn of Francesville, Indiana, and Sheryl Allen and husband Darrel of Little Rock, Arkansas; 10 grandchildren, Suzanne Birk, Terry Frese, Raymond Brown, Rhonda Cox, James Brown, Andrew Brown, Anthony Gray, Jason Gray, Heather Allen, and Bobbie Lynn Mulberry; 20 great-grandchildren; stepsons: Brady and Barry Blake and nine step-grandchildren; sister, Marge Prince of Missouri and brother, Gail Bailey of Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Stanton and his wife, Sharon; and three grandchildren, Heidi Gray, and Keith and Jacob Mulberry.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, April 21 at the Bennington Bible Church, 824 N. Nelson, Bennington, KS, with Pastor Carson Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 9 a.m. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Logan, KS. Memorials may be made in Lloyd’s name to Shiloh Ranch Ministries or Gentiva Hospice and left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.