Lloyd Elmer Stanton

Lloyd Elmer Stanton was born Dec. 26, 1939, in Parkville, Missouri, the son of Jaspar and Arlene (Carver) Stanton. He graduated high school from Jennings (Kansas) then went on to Kansas City Community College where he studied business law and accounting. In 1966, he married Sharon (Guise) Brown, who had been widowed. Without hesitation, Lloyd took on the responsibility of Sharon’s three children and they were blessed with a daughter. Lloyd was united in marriage to Leanna (Becker) Goosman May 19, 2018.

Having lost the lower part of his left leg as a child in a farm accident, Lloyd did not let that slow him down. His artificial leg was just as much of a tool to him as his hammer (it came in handy when dogs on a job-sight needed something to bite). He could climb ladders, roof houses, and put in skylights–it didn’t matter what it was, Lloyd could do it.

 

