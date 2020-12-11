Lloyd D. Burchard, of Abilene went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Salina Regional Hospital.
He was born Dec. 1, 1936, the son of Dwight and Ruth (Howie) Burchard. Lloyd graduated from Hope High School in 1955.
On June 2, 1957 he was united in marriage with his high school sweetheart, Catherine Rohrer. Lloyd helped run the Texaco filling station across from the courthouse. He also drove a school bus for many years, delivered the Kansas City Star newspaper and worked at Holt Motors as a front-end man. He then drove trucks for Duckwall-Alco and Western Auto, then “retired” as a security guard for the Duckwall-Alco warehouse.
Lloyd is survived by his loving wife Catherine of the home, his children Anita (Burchard) Williams and husband Tom, Kevin and wife Susan, Sam and wife Tammy, and Austin and wife Donna, grandchildren John D. Williams, Sara Garza, Justin Burchard, Jessica Cambo, Jessie Edwards, Victoria Burchard, Sophie Burchard, Brodie Burchard, Cheyenne Teeter, Gabriel Burchard and Emberlynn Burchard, twelve great-grandchildren and brother Paul S. Burchard and wife Patty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Ruth Ann Burchard, granddaughter Hannah Kate Burchard and grandson Samuel Elijah Burchard.
Funeral Services for Lloyd will be 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at the Abilene Bible Baptist Church in Abilene with Pastor Carson Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Banner Township Cemetery near Elmo.
Family will receive friends Monday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Abilene Baptist Academy. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
