Lisa M. Homman, daughter of Betty and Eldon Hildebrandt, was born Sept. 1, 1970, in Independence, Mo. She passed away at her home in Abilene on June 8, 2021. Never before has a more caring and loving wife, daughter and mother ever been.
Lisa spent her childhood as a “mountain girl” in Colorado and Montana before moving to Kansas with her mother in 1989 where she met her husband on a blind date arranged by mutual friends who thought they would make a “good pair.” As has recently been revealed by casual observers, Lance was obviously “smitten” with her from the moment they first met.
She attended Moffat County schools in Craig, Colorado before moving to Laurel, Montana with her parents where she graduated from Laurel High School in 1989. She later attended Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kansas.
Lisa worked at and later managed the Short Stop in Abilene, West’s Country Mart and then, as a pharmacy technician, at Patterson’s Healthcare Pharmacy in Abilene.
She spent the later years of her life as a homemaker who loved her husband, two children, mother and dogs deeply.
Lisa was preceded in her death by her parents-in-law, Garold and Anne Homman, who treated her like their own daughter.
She is survived by her husband Lance, two children, Dalian and Tabor, and her dogs, Harley and Taz, all of the home; her mother Betty Hildebrandt of Salina, her brother Todd Hildebrandt (Kathy) of Salina, and many nephews and nieces.
A private memorial service with close friends and family will be held at a time and date to be announced. The family has chosen cremation.
Memorials may be offered in Lisa’s name to the charity or organization of the donor’s choice. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410.
Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.