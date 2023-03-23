Linda Padgett

On Sunday, March 19, Linda Padgett, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, and friend, passed away at the age of 83. Linda was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Los Angeles, California, to Boyd and Phyliss Davis.

Linda graduated from high school in Southgate, California, and attended Compton College. Linda married Thomas Padgett and moved to Abilene, Kansas, to raise her children. After the kids were grown and started their own lives, Linda and Tom enjoyed several years living abroad in Germany and traveling throughout Europe before returning to Abilene. After her return, Linda worked as a cook at Sterling House in Abilene and at St. Francis in Salina where the kids called her Grandma. She also worked at Green Ford and at Ron Holmes Insurance agency. After retirement, Linda enjoyed volunteering at Impact Sports and Fitness and the Abilene Memorial Hospital gift shop as well as the gift shop in Old Abilene Carousel. Everywhere Linda worked, her coworkers fell in love with her. She was a sassy, quirky lady who did her job and always expected the same of those around her.

 

