On Sunday, March 19, Linda Padgett, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, and friend, passed away at the age of 83. Linda was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Los Angeles, California, to Boyd and Phyliss Davis.
Linda graduated from high school in Southgate, California, and attended Compton College. Linda married Thomas Padgett and moved to Abilene, Kansas, to raise her children. After the kids were grown and started their own lives, Linda and Tom enjoyed several years living abroad in Germany and traveling throughout Europe before returning to Abilene. After her return, Linda worked as a cook at Sterling House in Abilene and at St. Francis in Salina where the kids called her Grandma. She also worked at Green Ford and at Ron Holmes Insurance agency. After retirement, Linda enjoyed volunteering at Impact Sports and Fitness and the Abilene Memorial Hospital gift shop as well as the gift shop in Old Abilene Carousel. Everywhere Linda worked, her coworkers fell in love with her. She was a sassy, quirky lady who did her job and always expected the same of those around her.
Linda enjoyed reading, attending arts and crafts festivals, visiting casinos, and watching football, but her favorite pastime was spending time with family and friends. Whether it was wrestling, basketball, football, gymnastics, choir or band concerts, or a theater performance, if her children or grandchildren were participating, Linda was there. She was the biggest Chiefs and KSU fan. If they were playing on TV, the world came to a stand still until the game was over. And boy, did she enjoy letting everyone know when the ref, “got it wrong.” Game time was so much fun with Linda around, and we’re not sure what these teams will do without her here to cheer them on.
Linda is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, Thomas, her children Mike (Trina) McCarty of Manhattan, Kansas, and Mary (Dennis) Van Dorn of McPherson, Kansas, a brother, Boyd (Lynn) Davis of California, two sisters, Bonney (Parker) Bence and Jeannie Morris, both of Washington, nieces and nephews, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda Padgett was the best of us and would give her heart, the clothes off her back, and a room in her home to those who needed it. She will be missed by us all. The family will hold a private celebration of her life at a later date.
