Linda Marie Douglas took the “Foot Prints on the Sand” walk with God on Sunday August 8th, 2021 at Stormont Vail in Topeka Ks.
Linda left this life leaving a large imprint on her path, her love, faith, and energy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Linda loved to help those in need, she had a very big heart and felt she was truly blessed.
Linda’s loving husband wanted to dedicate the well-known poem to her, “Footprints in the Sand”.
Tim met Linda in 2007 at a carnival in Herington, Kansas and they have been together ever since. Linda is survived by her many siblings, Flora, Linda, Mary, Betty and many brothers. She is also survived by her husband Tim Willingham, children Mary Kobilus, Mathew, Melinda, Mark and Miranda Douglas, Bobby Scott Willingham, Tiffany and husband Eric Weeden and Brently Willingham. Eight Grandchildren and one Great grandchild. Her ex-husband Clarence died the day earlier. The family has felt a great sense of loss. May everyone’s prayers and blessings be for the Douglas Children. They all need our prayers.
