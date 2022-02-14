Linda Kuntz

Linda Kay (Gaskill) Kuntz passed away February 10, 2022 at Abilene Memorial Hospital following a short illness, with family by her side.
Linda was born August 6, 1945 to James Maxson and Wilna Marie (Jones) Gaskill. Her earliest years were spent on her grandparents’ (Ethel and Harold Jones) small farm just northwest of town. Later the family moved to an acreage west of Abilene.
She graduated from Abilene High School in 1963 and then attended Kansas State University for two years. She was the first woman in the Meat Production Program and was proficient at judging meat and cattle. She was a candidate for Royal Purple Queen, a finalist for K-State Rodeo Queen and a nominee for the Ag Honorary, however at that time she was told it was only for men. She also was a two-time first runner up to the state Angus queen. Later when her children were active in 4-H, she served as community 4-H leader for twenty-four years while serving the Talmage Progressives and the Harmony Hustlers. She served two terms on the Dickinson County Extension Board and was a charter member of the Buckeye Saddle Club.
Linda married Gordon Kuntz on October 24, 1965 and together they farmed north of Abilene. They were married for forty-nine years at the time of Gordon’s death in 2015.
Linda accepted a position at the Eisenhower Center in May of 1989, working there for thirty-one years before she retired in 2020. While there, she was honored for a living history program that she designed. It included adults and children that portrayed the Eisenhower family during Ike’s early years. They reenacted “life at home” for visitors to the Eisenhower home. All the garments used in the program were period-appropriate and hand sewn by Linda. For her efforts with this program she received a National Archives Award, which was presented to her in Washington, D.C.
Linda’s attention to detail was evident in all aspects of her life, whether it was gardening, canning, sewing, cooking, researching or landscaping her beautiful home. Early in her life she adopted the Bible verse found in Colossians 3: 23 that says, “whatever you do, do it as if doing it for the Lord.” She has lived that verse out each day of her life.
Genealogy has also been a longtime interest of Linda’s and she has provided extensive family history for her friends and family.
She loved and supported the Central Kansas Free Fair and Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo. She painted the advertising signs for the rodeo arena for many years. She was honored to be selected as parade marshal twice. Linda was an enthusiastic supporter of her children and grandchildren whether they were showing livestock, baking goods, building rockets or assisting with the tractor pull.
As part of Kuntz Land and Cattle, she took an active role in day-to-day operations. Linda will be especially missed at wheat harvest time. She always brought delicious meals to the field each day, knowing the break and nutritious food was important to the workers.
Linda was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Church in Abilene, serving in many administrative positions. She and her family traveled with others from the church three summers to the Navajo reservation in New Mexico, to help build a home for battered women.
She is survived by her children Kristen (Schmalzried) and husband Gerald of Raymore Missouri, Dusty (Gina), and Travis (Kristen) of Abilene, and grandchildren Raycelon, Ryder, Rowdy, Laine, Aaron, Riggin, Lorelai, Emmett, Belle and Elsie. She is also survived by sister Lisa Peters of Abilene, and was preceded in death by brother James R. Gaskill.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 15 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Church and the funeral service will be Wednesday, February 16 at 10:30 a.m., also at Emmanuel Church. Burial will follow at Livingston Cemetery, north of Abilene. A lunch will be provided at her residence following burial for family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Church – Missions, Dickinson County 4-H, or Dickinson County Historical Society. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
