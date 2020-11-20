Linda Kay Hottman (Franks), 64, of Junction City, Kansas, formerly of Olathe and Abilene, passed from ongoing health problems at her residence and joined her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
She was born Jan. 17, 1956 in Paola, Kansas, the daughter of James Henry and Marjorie Jean Franks(Berry). Linda attended grade school in Paola, junior/high school in Olathe, and received her CNA license in Abilene, KS.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, brothers James Franks, Franklin Franks and Roy Franks and sister Margie Cook.
Linda is survived by two sons and one daughter Chad A. Parks, William P. and wife Erin Hottman, both of Abilene, daughter Terra L. Hottman of Manhattan, KS, six grandchildren, brothers Thomas J. and Darlene Franks of Olathe, KS, and Allen D. and Deanna Franks of Lane, KS, and sisters Evelyn R. Jarman of Denver, CO, Mary J. Cash, and Lillian B. Sims of Salina, KS.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service for Linda will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Martin-Becker Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene, KS with family and welcoming friends.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
