Linda Jones

Linda L. Jones passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in rural Abilene Aug. 31. Linda was the daughter of Maurice and Kathleen McCurdy, born in Gardiner, Maine, Nov. 23, 1943.
After high school Linda married Jack Lee Jones in San Diego, California. The couple would soon settle in rural Abilene and establish Jones Greyhound farm where they bred and raised champion racing greyhounds for decades. Linda was a kind and loving soul who loved the beauty of nature and enjoyed traveling. The greyhound industry took her across the entire United States where she made many lifelong friends both human and canine. Linda’s success in the industry landed her in the Greyhound Hall of Fame.
Linda is survived by her children; daughter Catherine Yockers of Solomon, Kansas, sons David Jones of Rural Abilene, and Jack Jones of Chicago, and her sister Andrea Collette of Topeka, Kansas. She is also survived by five grandchildren (Dalton, Brittnee, Mallory, Mandy, Samuel) and three great-grandchildren (Madilyn, Rylee, Phoenix) as well as her longtime companion Jon Bingesser of Beloit.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband Jack Lee Jones, her parents Mac and Kathleen McCurdy, and her brothers Mike McCurdy and David McCurdy.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Church in Abilene with burial to follow at the Mt. Calvary cemetery rural Solomon, KS. A parish rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 5 with family visitation at the Martin Becker Funeral home located at 414 N.E. Third in Abilene, Kansas.
The family suggests memorials be made in her name to either rescue organization linked in the Greyhound Hall of Fame website (greyhoundhalloffame.com) or directly to greyhoundpets.org or adopt-a-greyhound.org.
