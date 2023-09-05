Linda Jones

Linda Jones

Linda L. Jones passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in rural Abilene Aug. 31. Linda was the daughter of Maurice and Kathleen McCurdy, born in Gardiner, Maine, Nov. 23, 1943. 

After high school Linda married Jack Lee Jones in San Diego, California. The couple would soon settle in rural Abilene and establish Jones Greyhound farm where they bred and raised champion racing greyhounds for decades. Linda was a kind and loving soul who loved the beauty of nature and enjoyed traveling. The greyhound industry took her across the entire United States where she made many lifelong friends both human and canine. Linda’s success in the industry landed her in the Greyhound Hall of Fame.

 

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.