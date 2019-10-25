Linda Dowen

Linda Agnes (Meis) Dowen, 78, formerly of Solomon, KS, passed away on Oct. 17, 2019 at Abilene, KS, at Abilene Place Assisted Living where she had been a resident since May 2016, moving there from the nursing home in Wilson, KS.
She was born April 6, 1941 in Sharon Springs, KS, to Albert and Agnes (Wolf) Meis. Linda’s wishes were to be cremated and interred next to her parents in Sharon Springs.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on April 6, 2020.
She attended school in Sharon Springs until February 1954 when the family moved to Cheyenne Wells, CO. Linda attended eighth grade at Sacred Heart Catholic School. She then attended high school at Cheyenne Wells High School until moving to Arapahoe, CO in 1958 where she graduated from high school. Following graduation she moved to Denver where she attended cosmetology school.
After graduating she moved back to Cheyenne Wells, where she met Henry Dowen. They exchanged vows on Feb. 11, 1961 in Lamar, CO. The couple had three children: Sonya, Sophia, and Henry T. “Hank’’ III. The family lived in Cheyenne Wells for a time and then moved to Lamar.
They eventually moved to Solomon, KS. Linda was a homemaker, worked at the school cafeteria, at various restaurants and for a time owned and operated a pub.
Linda was always involved in her children’s activities when they were younger. She was a Girl Scout leader, enjoyed being outdoors gardening, fishing or camping. After becoming ill and confined to a wheelchair, she could no longer do a lot of traveling, but she was able to go out and watch the birds and squirrels in the yard.
She also enjoyed doing word puzzles, playing cards and visiting. She was always excited when she learned another great-grandchild was born that she could hold and cuddle. She was an animal lover and always had either a cat or dog in the home. Her last cat, which she surprisingly just named Cat, brought her much joy and peace.
She was preceded in death by her father Albert Meis, mother Agnes Wolf Meis Weed, stepfather Leonard Weed, her ex-husband Henry Dowen Jr. and one great-nephew Michael Larmon.
She is survived by her children Sonya Thompson of Solomon, KS, Sophia Dewey and fiancé Anthony Richard of Assaria, KS and Henry T “Hank” Dowen III and Angela of Reeds Spring, MO, grandchildren Ashley (Goble) and David Kleist of Solomon, Kyle Goble and fiancé Sky Pruyn of Navarre, KS, Tyra Thompson of Solomon, Amanda (Dewey) and Vernon Zook of Abilene, Meghan (Dewey) and Stan Henley of Hutchinson, KS, Sheyanne Drylie of Hoisington, KS and Aubrey Richard of Assaria, KS.
Also great-grand children Emma Kleist, Jessa Kleist, Shay Goble, Bambi Goble, Eli Suskey, Natalie Suskey, Jason Henley, Kaylin Zook, Karter Zook and Kaleb Zook.
Also two sisters Wanda and Edwin Larmon of Perryton, TX and Norma and Everett Churchwell of Limon, CO and one brother Leonard Lee and Lauren Weed of Boulder, CO, many nieces, nephews and friends.
A special thank you to Abilene Place Assisted Living of Abilene and Hospice of Dickinson County for all the care and thoughtfulness they provided to Linda. It was very much appreciated.
Memorials may be made to Solomon Community Preschool, P.O. Box 183, Solomon, KS, 67480.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.