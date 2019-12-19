Lila Faye Stout, 85, of Solomon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene.
She was born April 30, 1934 in Solomon, the daughter of Russel and Hilma (Wann) Thomas. On August 30, 1976 she was united in marriage to Melvin Stout. Lila worked for the Solomon School District as a school bus driver. She was also employed at the Duckwall Warehouse and the 76 Truck Stop in Solomon. Lila is survived by her loving husband Melvin.
She is survived by daughters Lavena Evans of Abilene, Lisa Loucks of Salina and Sheryee Boileau of Missouri, sons Deldee Kendrick and wife Kathy of Hot Springs, Missouri and Daryl Kendrick and wife Millie of Blumefield, Iowa, brother Donnie Thomas of Lindsborg and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Marilyn, Dorothy, Grace, Jean, Eta Marie and brother Dale.
Funeral Services for Lila will be 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. Burial will follow at the Poheta Cemetery near Kipp. The family suggests memorials me made to the Lila Faye Stout Memorial Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, POB 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
