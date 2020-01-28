Lewis C. “Chuck” Beemer, 50, Independence, Kansas, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Chuck was born August 26, 1969 in Big Sandy, Texas, to Rodney and Dawn (Rubrecht) Beemer.
He was a 1987 graduate of Southeast of Saline High School. Chuck was a voracious reader and an artist at heart.
He loved drawing and carpentry. He built custom furniture with his father for many years. Chuck was employed as a graphic designer working for Promotional Partners of St. Louis and the Independence Daily Reporter newspaper.
Chuck is survived by his parents, brothers Nathan (Kirsten) Beemer and David (Leslie) Beemer, nieces Victoria Beemer and Riley Beemer and nephew Austin Beemer.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to the Minneapolis Public Library or Salina Public Library and left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, 405 Argyle Ave., Minneapolis, KS, 67467.
