Leta Meats

Leta Marie Meats was born March 24, 1935 in Westphalia, Kansas, the daughter of Roy and Helen (Roth) Hamilton. She graduated from Westphalia High School and married Gerald Meats on Nov. 13, 1954 in Westphalia.
Leta and Gerald moved to Abilene and were the owners of Abilene Lumber, Inc and later Leta owned Leta’s Casual Shoppe retiring in 1996.
She is survived by her daughters Linda and her husband Terry Ingermanson and Yvonne and her husband Tracy Turner all of Solomon, grandchildren Kyle (Lana) Robison of Aurora, Colorado, Kalen (Tara) Robison of Abilene, Connie Jacobs of Salina, Trevor (Casey) Turner of Falun, Kansas, and Stacie (Patrick) Lundquist of Brookville, Kansas, great-grandchildren Rowan, Ryder, and River Robison, Kipton Robison, Peyton and Brayden Jacobs and Reid Lundquist, sister Esther Ludolph of Westphalia, and brother James Hamilton of Spring Hill, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald on May 27, 2010, son Lester Meats, granddaughter Tenleigh Robison, grandson Tripp Robison, her parents and special friend Max Archer.
A Parish Rosary will be 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the funeral home with the family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Leta will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021at the St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Randall Weber as Celebrant.
Please practice COVID-19 practices. Following Mass, cremation is planned and private inurnment will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Daughters of Isabella Mary Rose Circle #393 and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
