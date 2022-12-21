Lester Hargrave, 73, of Abilene passed away Dec. 17, 2022. He was born Nov. 19, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Lester and Mary (Dawson) Hargrave. He is survived by three brothers: Dennis Hargrave; Chris Hargrave and Scott Hargrave and one sister, Kim Baier. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother in-law Doug Baier and niece Nicole Baier. The family has chosen cremation. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
