Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.