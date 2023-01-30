Lester Eugene Thornton

Lester Eugene Thornton passed away peacefully on Jan. 22. He was born on March 21, 1929. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marie, three sons, Steve, Dennis and David. Funeral service will be Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Abilene. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established at First United Methodist Church, Abilene.

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.