Lester Eugene Thornton passed away peacefully on Jan. 22. He was born on March 21, 1929. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marie, three sons, Steve, Dennis and David. Funeral service will be Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Abilene. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established at First United Methodist Church, Abilene.
