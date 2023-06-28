Lesa Jane Adee, 68, of Junction City, passed away June 24. She was born Feb. 1, 1955 in Salina, Kansas, the daughter of Dean and Patricia (Eggleston) Davis. She graduated from Escalon High School in California. Lesa was a selfless, caring person who loved bringing joy to anyone she met, and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Lesa is survived by her daughters, Rachael Gehringer and Ranie Grebin. Two brothers: Mike and Tim Davis; sister, Linda Swartz and brother-in-law Lester Burleson. Five grandchildren: Kaleb Harwood; Jerek Humphrey; Rylan Gehringer; Sam Gehringer and Ivris Grebin. One great grandson, Oliver Pastran. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Teresa Burleson. The family has chosen cremation. Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m., Friday, June 30 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
