Leonard Ward “Shag” Daniels, 88, passed away Aug. 21, 2019, at Village Manor in Abilene.
He was born in Abilene on Dec. 15, 1930, to Leonard Pearl Daniels and Edna Deborah (Hilton) Daniels.
Leonard attended local schools and was a member of the Abilene High School basketball team. Following graduation, he joined the Navy. He graduated from the University of Kansas with a master’s degree in education and taught in Kansas City.
Leonard traveled throughout Europe and especially enjoyed Sweden, Norway and France.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother George, and sisters Alice Daniels and Phyllis Campbell. He is survived by his sister Helen Farley, numerous nieces and one nephew.
Leonard desired cremation. A private inurnment will be at a later date.
