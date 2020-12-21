Kauffman, 96, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, at her residence in Newton, Kan. She was born Aug. 7, 1924, in Barton County, Kan., to Ida and Siegmund Dietz.
In 1948 Lee married Donald Doyle of Lakin, Kan., who passed away in 1949. Lee and Derald Kauffman were married at Milberger, Kan., on Aug. 16, 1952, and were married for 50 years.
Lee and Derald were lifelong Kansans, residing in Garden City and Scott City before settling in Abilene in 1963.
Lee attended Salt City Business College in Hutchinson, then worked at Dun & Bradstreet Corporation in Wichita. She was a homemaker and also a skin care consultant for Luzier Cosmetics for 43 years.
Lee was a charter member of Abilene Christian Women’s Club, involved in First Presbyterian Church for over 60 years, and received the honor of being the oldest and longest serving volunteer at Abilene Memorial Health System in 2014. She enjoyed bowling for many years, often as part of a winning team, as well as crocheting and traveling.
Lee was a loving mother and grandmother and people enjoyed her presence. Surviving her are daughters Mona (George) Krievins of Newton and Noreen (Ed) Fenton of Topeka, sister Esther Karst of Hoisington, and brother Markus (Caroline) Dietz of McPherson. Lee is also survived by grandsons Matt Stowe (fiance Nicole) of Overland Park, and Tony Stowe (girlfriend Emily) of Kansas City, step-granddaughters Alaina (Matt) Martin of Austin, Texas, and Kayla (Caleb) Lind of Norfolk, Neb., and their families, which include eight great-grandchildren. A number of dear nieces and nephews and longtime friends also stayed connected with Lee throughout her long life.
Lee was preceded in death by husband Don, husband Derald, her infant daughter, Donelda Doyle, and her sisters Rosa Nulik and Helen Landon, brothers Edwin Dietz and Luther Dietz, two nephews, Stan Karst and Loren Dietz, and great niece Amy Drake.
A service to celebrate the life of Lee Kauffman will be held at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. The family asks those attending to wear masks and seating will be limited due to COVID precautions. Lee will be laid to rest in the Abilene cemetery following the service.
Memorials may be given to MHS Volunteer Corps in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. For those unable to attend, the service may be watched live at https://www.facebook.com/events/3612699965457652/
