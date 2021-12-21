Leona (Dolly) Brandt, 85 of Abilene passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born October 6, 1936 in Tampa, Kansas the daughter of August and Alice Nely. She was united in marriage to James M. “Sonny” Brandt on February 6, 1954 in Illinois and started their family raising three children, Debra, Diana and Mitchell. James preceded her in death May 25, 2018. Leona was house wife and homemaker. She is survived by her three children: Mitchell and wife Nancy of Abilene; Debra and her husband Dennis Boller of Junction City and Diana and her husband John Smith of Mountain View, Arkansas. Grandchildren: Kim and her husband Chad Kuntz of Manhattan; Dena Boller of Junction City; Nick and his wife Heather Riffel of Woodbine; Ashley and her husband Brandon Depew of Abilene; Kilee and her husband Russell Lane of Mountain View, Arkansas; Melissa and her husband Jackson Valentine of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Travis and his wife Bri of Los Angeles, California; Courtney Rae Boller of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Shawntel and her husband Zachary Bowman of Mountain View Arkansas; 16 Great-grandchildren. One brother, Harold Nely and two sisters, Sylvia Shipman and Betty Glover. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband James. Funeral Services for Leona will be 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery of Enterprise. The family suggests memorials be given to Home Health and Hospice of Abilene or Meals on Wheels. Memorials may be dropped off at the funeral home or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
