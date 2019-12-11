Lenora Ruth Buie, 88, of Manhattan passed away Dec. 4, 2019 at Ascension/Via Christi Village in Manhattan, KS.
She was born Nov. 24, 1931 in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Daniel Horace Buie and Thelma Ruth (Newman) Buie. Lenora graduated from Abilene High School in 1951 and attended the University of Kansas as well as Kansas State University, where she completed studies in Childhood Development and Education.
Lenora was owner and head teacher of Lee’s Pre-School and Day Care Center in Manhattan in the early ‘70s. She received commendation from the Federal Department of Childhood Development and Education for the Quality of her directorship of pre-school education at Lee’s Pre-School and Day Care Center.
She was manager of Colorado Plaza in Manhattan, Kansas, for 21 years, retiring in 2001. HUD recognized her for her “superior” directorship of Section 8 housing at Colorado Plaza.
Lenora spent her retirement years doing volunteer work throughout the community including St. Joseph’s (now Ascension/Via Christi) Retirement Village, Mercy Regional Health Center (now Ascension/Via Christi) and the First Presbyterian Church where she was then a member. As her faith continually strengthened, she asked to be received into the Catholic Faith. On October 24, 2018 she was baptized and received her First Holy Communion as a member of St. Thomas More, Manhattan, KS in the chapel at Ascension/Via Christi.
During her youth, Lenora was the first Girl Scout to be awarded a second curve bar for achievement over and beyond expectations of the requirements for the first curve bar.
Lenora was preceded in death by her parents, her twin brother Neill (Margaret) Buie of Wamego, Kansas, and her sister-in-law Anne (Dan) Buie of Wellesley Hills, Massachuetts.
She is survived by her children Julie Rejzer of Hampton, Virginia, Vicky Weldon of Frederick, Maryland and George Claunch, Jr. and his wife, Vicki, of Shreveport, Louisiana, brother Dr. Dan H. Buie, Jr. of Wellesley, Massachusetts, sister-in-law Margaret Buie of Manhattan, Kansas (formerly of Wamego, Kansas), ten grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, five nieces and one nephew.
Lenora was cremated. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at St. Joseph’s Chapel at Ascension Via Christi Village, Manhattan, Kansas, with Deacon Larry Erpelding officiating. Private inurnment will be in the Abilene Cemetery, Abilene, Kansas.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to “YES for Liberty” or Ascension Via Christi Village, and may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Because of Lenora’s desire for “passing the goodness on” along with her firm faith in God and her belief in the Constitution of the United States of America, she chose for memorial gifts to be given either to St. Joseph’s Chapel at Ascension/Via Christi, Manhattan, KS, where her faith has been continually strengthened during this chapter of her life or to the Youth Educational Scholarship, “YES for Liberty.” The Constitution Bee Scholarship Program assists 9th-12th grade students in furthering their educational pursuits.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.