Lee Schroeder, 80, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019, after losing his battle with cancer.
He was born on Oct. 8, 1939, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Bill and Lola Schroeder. After graduating from high school and attending college, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served from 1958 to 1962.
For 50 years he pursued his love of broadcasting, taking him to New Mexico, Illinois, Louisiana, Nebraska and Kansas until his retirement in 2013.
He married Mary Kay (LeFort) Flanary and to this union son Tad was born. On June 23, 1984, he married Judy (Schwab) Hoffman in Abilene, Kansas, and the blended family grew. Earlier this year Lee and Judy celebrated 35 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, of the home, son Tad and daughter-in-law Lisa Schroeder of Sherwood, Oregon, stepdaughter Heather (Hoffman) Dill, of Olathe, Kansas, and stepson Cory Hoffman, of Abilene, Kansas, sisters Vicki Estes, of Sikeston, Missouri, and Karla Crocker, of Alma, Arkansas, granddaughter Holly Schroeder, step-grandsons Tyler Hoffman, Ben and Corbin Dill, sisters-in-law Janice Elliott and Pam Mosher, brother-in-law Steve Schwab, and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Bill and Lola, and sister Karen Tate.
Cremation has taken place.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Emporia. The family will greet friends in the church parlor from 10 a.m. until the service starts. Private graveside services will be held at Sutphen Mill Cemetery northwest of Chapman, Kansas.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to Emporia Alzheimer’s Support Group, Hand in Hand Hospice or First United Methodist Church, sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.