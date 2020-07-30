Lee Roy White, 80, Abilene, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 9, 1940 in Salina, the son of William and Betty B. (Truitt) White.
In 1958 he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving 4 years active and totaling 26 years with active and reserves.
On Feb. 2, 1985 he was united in marriage to Diane Denise Southward in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Lee worked for the California Highway Patrol for 25 years before moving to Abilene. Lee is survived by his loving wife Denise, sons Robert White (Cindy), Randy White (Terry), James White and Greg White, daughter Melody White, stepdaughters Medina Earl (Jeffrey) and Demecia Segura, six grandchildren, sisters Rosa Lee Northam (Richard) and Mary Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family has chosen cremation. Private family services will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be given to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
