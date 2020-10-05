SFC (RET) Lee F. Berry, 79, of Enterprise, KS, passed away on Sept. 28, 2020. Johnson Funeral Home of Junction City is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life.
Lee was born on March 10, 1941 in Seattle, Washington to Herbert Berry and Neil and Laura (Thompson) Milam. After he graduated high school, he joined the Air Force. He served proudly in the Air Force for four years before transferring into the Army.
In total, he honorably served his country for over 20 years. His time serving in the military took him around the world and he lived in many duty stations both domestic and abroad.
During his time in service, he earned many awards and decorations including, but not limited to the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal 4th Awd, Recruiter Badge, Expert Infantry Badge, Air Medal 3 OLC, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/ Palm, and the Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver and 2 Bronze Stars.
After his time in service, he called Enterprise, Kansas his home. Lee possessed great love for handiwork, especially woodworking. It was this passion which ultimately led him to building the house he and his wife would call home for thirty years.
Though Lee was retired from the armed forces, he did not stop working. He kept busy by working as a machinist for Metal Munchers of Clay Center and ABB of Enterprise. He also was employed by the Abilene Co-Op as well as having many other occupations.
Lee enjoyed volunteering for the city of Enterprise. Amongst his other volunteer efforts, he helped build the new library and fire station, hung decorations for the holidays, and did hours of beautification efforts. He is sorely missed not only by family but the community as well.
Lee met his wife, Connie, in Abilene, Kansas. They were married on July 8, 1994 and had just celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his wife Connie Berry, sons Dennis (Michele) Berry and David Berry, Neil (Jennie) Berry and Deric (Edith) Oakman, and daughters Donna Berry-Molica, Teresa (Jon) Dawson and Angie (James) L’Homme. He had eleven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Carol Clark.
To leave a condolence or share a special memory of Lee, please visit www.johnsonjc.com.
