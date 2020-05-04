LaVerne Mae Terres, 86, Abilene, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Abilene.
She was born Oct. 6, 1933, in Baldwin, KS, the daughter of E. W. (Bill) and Hazel Deskins.
Laverne graduated from Lyndon High School in 1951. May 9, 1954 Laverne and Pete J. Terres, Sr., were married in Topeka, KS, before making their home in Lyndon until they moved to Abilene in August of 1976.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She will be forever remembered by her son Pete J. Terres Jr., several nieces, nephews and close friends.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Village Manor Resident Project Fund. They may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
