Lavella Mae (Haynes) Chrisman, 90, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Shreveport, LA.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and was strong in her faith. Lavella was always positive and caring and filled conversations with hearty laughter.
She was born on a farm in Tampa, KS, on Feb. 24, 1930 to Frank Lee and Wauneita “Neita” (Medley) Haynes as one of ten children.
She worked as “Daddy’s Helper” on the farm growing up. She graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in Chapman, KS. After graduating, she married Louie Paul Chrisman on Sept. 5, 1948 as teenagers.
They lived in nine U.S. states and travelled throughout all 50 states and several countries, including Canada, Mexico, Israel and Great Britain.
She was very active in the United Methodist Church, serving in offices such as Circle Chairman, District President, and Conference Secretary in the United Methodist Women. Her favorite hobbies were sewing and cooking.
Lavella shared a total of 60 years of faithful marriage together with Louie until he preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2009.
They had three children: son Mark Chrisman and wife Tona, daughter Karla Harmon and husband Richard, daughter Kris Anenberg and four grandchildren.
She was well loved by her friends and the staff of The Oaks of Louisiana in Shreveport, LA, where she spent the past seven years.
The family asks that any memorial gifts be made in Lavella’s name to the charity of your choice. We will be celebrating her life at Abilene Bible Baptist Church, 409 N Van Buren St., Abilene, KS, 67410 on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 a.m.
If you should attend the memorial service, the family asks that you please wear a face covering and physically distance for the protection of yourself and others.
