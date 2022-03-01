Laura Dawn Farley (Riffel), 46, of Pecan Grove, TX, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 after a 4-month battle with a severe heart condition. Laura’s heart is no longer struggling and she is surely full of joy now to be with Jesus. She lived with the most radiant light and fought her battles with grace, strength, and courage until the very end.
Laura was born on September 2nd, 1975, in Abilene, Kansas. The daughter of Kenneth and Carla Riffel (Sims). Growing up in Enterprise, Kansas, Laura attended Enterprise grade school and Chapman High School. (C/O 94)
Laura married Richard A. Farley in Abilene, Kansas in June of 1996. They raised 2 children and spent most of their married life at their home in Enterprise before spending the last 5 years outside of Houston, TX in Pecan Grove.
Laura was a caregiver through all aspects of life. Along with raising her two beloved children, she spent her entire career dedicated to teaching and nurturing young children. She took pride in her students and used every opportunity to find ways to help each child grow and learn uniquely. She was kind, enthusiastic, and always had time to answer a question or help with a problem.
Laura loved spending time with her family, gardening, reading and sharing her love for literature and music. Laura was amazingly creative and expressed herself through crafting and scrapbooking. She shared her love through her beautifully and intricately created handmade gifts. Those precious gifts will forever be treasured as reminders of her talent and great love. She knew no strangers and her ability to make others feel welcome and light up a room with her smile will never be forgotten.
Laura Dawn is dearly missed by her loved ones who celebrate, even in the hardest times, the fact that she is at peace with her Creator and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Laura was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Riffel, grandmother Patricia Riffel, and grandparents Bruce and Ruth Sims.
Survivors include her loving husband Rich of Houston, TX, son Jonah Farley, and grandson Mason of Hope, KS, daughter Gillian Farley of Houston, TX, mother Carla Riffel (Sims) of Hope, KS, grandfather Eldon Riffel of Hope, KS, sister Mary Mascareno (Stephen) of Salem, IL, sister Audrey Johnson of Katy, TX, sister Dana Douglass (Jed) of Kansas City, MO, nephews Broderick Johnson, Conrad Mascareno, Isaiah Douglass, nieces Brooklyn Johnson, Lauryn Mascareno, Natalie Douglass, Bentley Johnson and Bristol Johnson.
Memorial services will be held in Texas and Kansas, details below:
Texas: March 5th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Grand Parkway Baptist Church (12000 FM 1464, Richmond, TX 77407). Light reception following the service in the fellowship hall.
Kansas: March 12th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Lifehouse Church (420 Northwest 2nd Street Abilene, KS 67410), with a reception open to all family and friends at the Enterprise Library, basement meeting room (202 S Factory St, Enterprise, KS 67441)
