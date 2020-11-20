Larry J. Sims, 78, Herington, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Legacy of Herington
Larry’s life began on March 4, 1942 in Abilene. He was the son of Estell and Marge (Altman) Sims.
Larry is a 1960 graduate of Abilene High School. After graduation, he served his country in the United States Army. Larry was an over-the-road truck driver for many years.
He is survived by four children, several grandchildren, siblings Sue Stewart of Overland Park, Connie (Dave) Risser of Lakewood, CO and David (Ann) Sims of Ava, MO., and several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned. Yazel-Megli Funeral Home is serving the family. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Larry at www.ymzfh.com.
