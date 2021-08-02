Larry Richard Larson

Larry R. Larson, 79, Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Geary Community Hospital.
Cremation has taken place per Mr. Larson’s wish. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at First Christian Church, 1429 St. Mary’s Road. Pastor Ronnie Roberts will officiate.
The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the memorial service at the church.
Inurnment will be held following the reception in Liberty Cemetery near Alida, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chapman High School Art Department.
Larry is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Kirk Larson (Brooke) of Mooresville, Ind., and Roderick Larson of Kansas City, Mo.; a daughter, Robyn Brumfield of Ft. Worth, Texas; five grandchildren, Kinsey Larson, Josephine Larson, Ezra Brumfield, Taylor Larson and Eden Brumfield; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Eric, Earl, Eugene, Harvey, Norman, Everett and Vernon Larson; and a sister Reva Hostetler.
Born June 30, 1942, the youngest of 9 children to Henry August and Hazel Rundle Glenn Larson originally of the Wakefield, Kansas area.
Larry attended rural schools and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in Chapman, Kansas. He was a graduate of Ft. Hays State University where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity, serving as Social Chairman and Commissary Steward along with being involved in numerous other extra curricular activities.
While many farm parents in those days thought children were “cheaper by the dozen,” Larry’s parents discussed and thought that 8 children would be enough to help with the farm chores as almost everything that was produced on the farm was needed for food.
Larry was a kind, obedient and cheerful son and brother who was always proud to talk about being a farm boy and his careers that followed. He started driving a Ford tractor at age 6 to help pick up hay bales and that was just the beginning of working their family farm and helping numerous neighbors. At age 16, Larry was employed for the State of Kansas Highway Department in Junction City where he worked for two summers.
Following his graduation from High School, not yet 18, Larry walked into Wilson and Company Engineers and Architects in Salina, Kansas and asked to speak with the President of the company. He was obliged and started work there one year later doing drawings for the Saudi Arabian Government Highway project. Due to his performance there, he never had to ask for another professional job.
As word traveled, Larry eventually moved to Waterloo, Iowa, and taught Commercial Art at Hawkeye Institute of Technology for almost 30 years. Larry also had his own studio and did all aspects of Advertising Art and Design.
He was devoted to his family and as his children became older he served as President of the Parent Teacher Organization. Larry often said his proudest moments were raising his family and watching his students become successful.
Larry enjoyed fishing and was an avid bowler, bowling for 60 years with one perfect 300 game. Larry was added to the Bowling Hall of Fame. He was a junior bowling coach and got to meet Hall of Fame professional bowler, Dick Weber, for raising money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
Larry was an advisor for the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America and served on a number of charitable organizations and events. Larry was also proud to have served as a Scout Master for eight years. He loved working with young children.
As you know, in those days only the Good Lord knew whether a child to be born was a boy or a girl. As Larry’s dad was working on the farm making noise in March 1942, the Good Lord came to him and asked what kind of ears he wanted for his son. Because of the noise, his dad thought he said, “What kind of beers do you want” to which he replied, “two big ones.”
On June 30, 1942, with his mother 45 years old, Larry was born on the kitchen table in the old farm house with the help of a mid-wife, but there were complications. Dr. Butcher, who was the doctor in Wakefield, came to the house and discussed with the mid-wife the situation. They could not determine whether the problems were related to his mother’s age, being born on the kitchen table or if it might be because of his “big ears.”
After 2 months of careful treatment the doctor told his mother that it looked like everything was going to be fine. His mother replied, “Thank you Lord,” to which Larry’s big ears heard that response.
As he grew older, Larry began to read and research and found what his mother actually said was “Amen Lord.” Larry studied about a seminary student who was working on his Doctorate Degree. On his thesis he asked what the definition of Amen was and found that only about 30% of people who say Amen actually know what they are saying.
