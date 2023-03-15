Larry L. Riffel

Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Windy with rain showers in the morning then precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 56F with temps falling sharply to near 35. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.