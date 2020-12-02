Larry D. Blixt was born April 26, 1938 in Arnold, Nebraska. He passed away on Nov. 27, 2020.
His parents, Manfred and Ildie (Wheeler) Blixt, had seven children of which Larry was the oldest. He attended Hazel Dell Grade School and graduated from Logan County High School in 1956. In 1958 he came to Chapman, Kansas, to work on Interstate 70. He also worked on the Milford Dam Project and the Atlas Missile Bases.
On March 25, 1960 Larry married Judy (Acker). Judy and Larry remained in the Chapman area where they raised their three daughters.
In the early 1960s he was a co-owner of the Gary and Larry Welding and Repair business with his lifelong friend Gary Oesterhaus. However, Larry always had the ambition to own his own excavating and construction business. Larry began purchasing some equipment and did numerous terraces, ponds, and other similar projects with Gary. This business later evolved into Blixt Construction.
In the early 1970s Larry and his siblings (Leroy, Lyle, Lennie and Lydia) developed the Indian Hill Addition. He also worked on the Oak Hill and other housing additions in and around the Chapman area. In the mid-1990s Larry and his wife Judy started the Construction and Demolition (“C&D”) Landfill. In 2005, they began development of the Irish Acres subdivision.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Leon Blixt and sister Lila Kitch.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Judy, his three daughters Cynthia, Lisa and Tamra, his grandchildren Claudia Collin and Joey, his great-grandchildren Julia, Ivie and Brody as well as four of his siblings, Leroy, Lyle, Lennie and Lydia Blixt.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.
