Lance Brandon Gantenbein

Lance Brandon Gantenbein’s mortal soul entered eternity on Sunday, Feb. 26 on the 6th floor of the University of Kansas Intensive Care Transplant Unit after a 12 day fight to save his life ended. Lance’s doctors and specialists said it would take a miracle to save his life. Our miracle came on Friday morning when Lance woke up and was able to communicate by nodding yes and no to questions, and squeezing our hands when asked to. This allowed a 36 hour window so family and friends could say their final goodbyes which we know Lance was grateful.

 Life began for Lance on April 13, 1987, being born 10 minutes after arriving at the Salina Regional Hospital. Just like Lance to give us an early arrival and a much too early exit. Lance’s philosophy, much like his favorite comedian, George Carlin, was always leave early when your audience wants more. He certainly did that.

 

