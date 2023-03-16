Lamonia “Mona” F. Lammers Bauer of Abilene passed away March 8 in Wichita, Kansas, at the age of 75. She was born in Hopkins, Missouri January 11, 1948 to Ralph Lammers and Alberta Hughes Steeby Lammers. In 1966 she graduated high school from Buchanan County R-IV High School in De Kalb, Missouri. She then attended Job Corp where she graduated in 1968 with nurses training. On July 22, 1972 she married Donald E. Bauer at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha, Kansas. Many knew her as a custodian at both Abilene High School and Abilene Middle School until she retired in March of 2019. She is survived by her children: Ralph Bauer of Abilene, Barbara Bauer of Abilene, and Carrie Kautz (Ben) of Raytown, Missouri. Grandchildren: Kiersten Bauer of Abilene, and Patrick Kautz of Raytown, Missouri. Siblings: Jovita Evans of St. Joseph, Missouri, Alfreda Lammers of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Otis George Steeby (Ellen) of Valley Falls, Kansas. Aunts: Velma Day (Johnnie) of Kansas City, Missouri and Phyllis Hughes of Overland Park, Kansas. In-laws: Arlan Bauer (Deb) of Wichita, Kansas, Darrell Bauer (Sara) of Hiawatha, Darlene Covert of Hiawatha, Carol Bauer of Sabetha, Kansas, and Leona Bauer of Buffalo, Kansas. She also has many nieces, nephews, cousins, and adopted children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband, step mother Deloras Lammers, brother Freddie Steeby, granddaughter Charli Kautz, nephews: Wayne Covert, Michael Steeby, and Robert Steeby, Nieces: Debbie Bailey, Heather Steeby, Alberta Steeby, Brother in-laws: Virgil Koerperich, Harlan, John, and Harold “PeeWee” Bauer, Sister in-laws: Esther Koerperich and Virgina Steeby. Visitation will be Friday March 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be Saturday March 18 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Abilene Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to Faith Lutheran Church Christian Education.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.