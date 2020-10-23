Funeral services for LaDell A. Riffel, 89, of Enterprise, will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Shadybrook, with Reverend Alan Stahlecker officiating. LaDell passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the home surrounded by family.
She was born May 25, 1931 in Hillsboro, Kansas, the daughter of William and Emma (Zitterkopf) Oblander. She graduated from Durham High School in 1949.
LaDell was devoted to her family and friends and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading books, baking, cooking and making her award winning angel food cakes. One of her greatest joys was being the Grand Marshal for the Wild Bill Hickok Fair.
On July 31, 1949 she was united in marriage to Donald L. Riffel. LaDell was a school bus driver for USD 473 for 34 years, worked at the county fair office for 19 years and helped her husband and daughter on the farm.
She is survived by her daughter Margarete Riffel of Enterprise, sons Randy and wife Michelle Riffel of Council Grove, Rowland and his wife Christine Riffel of Musselshell, Montana, foster son Terry and his wife Leslie Neustrum of Olathe, sister DeEtta and her husband David Williams of Emporia, grandchildren Tammy, Stephanie, Shannan, Justin, Eric, Jessica, Ty and Matt, great-grandchildren Latasha, Kade, Kendall, Kacie, and Gunner, sister-in-law Donna Riffel, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Emma Oblander, loving husband Donald on Feb. 8, 2004, daughter Gwenda Bohannan and her grandson Billy Ray Bohannan, Jr.
Her final resting place will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Danner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the LaDell Riffel Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
