L. Dean Hocker was born Jan. 10, 1932 in Abilene, the son of Ed and Katy (Muller) Hocker. Dean grew up in Abilene, graduating from Abilene High School. Following high school, Dean served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army.
Dean worked for Steffek Construction, Chet Gay Construction and Harbin Construction for many years before owning his own construction company, Hocker Construction.
He was the unofficial City Inspector of Abilene for many years and loved his coffee friends, walking through Paul Mueller’s God’s Garden and the rose garden at Eisenhower Park. He also delivered Meals on Wheels in Abilene.
He married Evalou Leadford and they had 2 children. They later divorced and he married Shirley Smith. They had one child and Shirley passed away in May of 1982. He then had a longtime special friend Ada Wood. Ada passed away in October of 2013.
Dean is survived by his sons Chris Hocker of Abilene, Shane and his wife Darcy Hocker of Abilene, stepsons Steve Atkinson of Austin, Texas, Rodney French of Topeka, Kansas, and Rick Black of Abilene, stepdaughter Jan Eisenhauer of Greenville, Missouri, sister Dorothy Bereznak of Abilene and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, daughter Patty Price, brothers Harold and Leo Hocker, sister Helen Markley and his parents.
Because of COVID-19, funeral services will be private on Thursday with military honors provided by the Fr. Riley Honor Guard. Friends may sign the register book from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels or to the Eisenhower Rose Garden and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martiinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.