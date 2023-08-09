Kyle Chase

Kyle Everett Chase, 52, died Friday, Aug. 4 at Ascension Via Christi in Wichita, Kansas. He was born Dec. 26, 1970 in Smithville, Missouri, to Max A. and Linda S. (Everett) Chase.
Kyle attended Abilene High School and graduated with the class of 1989. He also attended Salina Vo-Tech. He was employed by Don’s Tire in Abilene for 28 years.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Chase of Abilene, sister Carrie (Will) Sprouse of Enterprise and his girlfriend, Allison Stroda and her son David of Abilene. He is also survived by uncles and aunts, Kenneth (Sharon) Chase, David (Marty) Everett, Derald (Debbie) Craig and Shary Everett; nephews and nieces Cy, Ryan, Trey and Caysen Sprouse, and Carter Ann Carney-Sprouse; Cousins Rex Craig, DeDe Lorson, JT Everett III, Kip Chase and Jason Everett.
Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Max, grandparents Lowell and Alice Chase and James T. “Tom” and Ruth Everett, aunts Linda May Craig and Ruth Ann (Everett) Wade, an uncle James T. Everett, Jr. and his cousin Erin Lee Parman.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Emmanuel Church in Abilene. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Danner Funeral Home.
Kyle chose to be an organ donor. Memorial donations can be made to Midwest Transplant Network, Westwood, Kansas, or a charity of your choice. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.