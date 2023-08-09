Kyle Chase

Kyle Chase

Kyle Everett Chase, 52, died Friday, Aug. 4 at Ascension Via Christi in Wichita, Kansas. He was born Dec. 26, 1970 in Smithville, Missouri, to Max A. and Linda S. (Everett) Chase.

Kyle attended Abilene High School and graduated with the class of 1989. He also attended Salina Vo-Tech. He was employed by Don’s Tire in Abilene for 28 years.  

 

