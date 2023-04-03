Kristina Ranae Hudson, 46, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away March 27 at the Wyoming Medical Center, Casper. She was born Feb. 11, 1977, at the USAF Hospital Dyess Air Force Base, Abilene, Texas, the daughter of Allen D. Hudson and Roberta L. “Bobbi” Kruse. Kristina has resided in Casper for the past 15 years, formerly of Billings, Montana. She graduated from Dodge City High School, Dodge City, Kansas, with the class of 1995. Kristina held various jobs during her life. She enjoyed the outdoors, watching movies, spending time with friends, and most of all spending time with her children. Kristina is survived by her father, Allen Hudson and wife Teresa of Abilene, Kansas; mother, Bobbi Jensen of Drumright, Oklahoma; two children, Elizabeth Rose of Billings, Montana and Allen Keno of Casper, Wyoming; brother, Brian K. Hudson and wife Kimberly of Dodge City, Kansas; and two sisters, Ellen D. Cales and husband Bret of Arkansas City, Kansas, and Cassandra M. Klingenberg and husband Jon of Manhattan, Kansas; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Donna Mae Davis; maternal grandparents, Carl and Joyce Westvang and Jess and Magdalena Kruse; brother, Jess Michael Monroe; and aunt, Cheri Westvang. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 6 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Pastor Joel Grizzle officiating. Burial will follow at the Geneseo Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present. Memorials may be given to the Allen Keno Education Fund or the Salina Rescue Mission in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- New saloon opening soon
- Herington announces new city manager
- Hartman and Vinduska expected to lead Cowboys golf team for 2023
- Christopher L. Cease
- Gerald Lee Laudermilk
- Women of Excellence: Gwyn Johnson recognized for her promotion of others
- Food pantry, thrift store continues tradition of giving
- Gregory Hamilton
- Polly Deloris Smith
- Emma Beth (Crawford) Rutz
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.