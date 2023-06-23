Kristie Spencer

Kristie Spencer

Funeral Services for Kristie Ella Spencer, age 64 of Abilene, Kansas, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 28 at Faith Lutheran Church in Abilene, Kansas. Visitation will start one hour prior at 10 a.m. all are welcome. Kristie passed away Sunday, June 18 at the Ascension Via Christi Saint Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery on a later date.

Kristie was born May 20, 1959, in Cozad, Nebraska. Her parents were Wayne Kenneth Ostrom and Annabell May (Breach) Ostrom. In 1966 she moved to Elm Creek, Nebraska with her parents and sister Deborah where her father was manager of Allied Mills, Inc. She graduated from Elm Creek High School in 1977. Kristie was always a hard worker. She worked various jobs the next few years including-being a manager at Holiday Gas Station, Old Home Bread Store and Sunglass Hut. She worked for the family many years in the alfalfa industry. She was able to drive many things including: tractors, straight trucks, and loaders of many sizes. She made bullets working 3D Manufacturing. 

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.