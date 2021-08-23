Kristen Ann Teeters, 22 of Abilene passed away Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. She was born December 17, 1998 in Salina,
Kristen, the daughter of Mike Teeters and Benda (Lynn) Teeters.
She grew up in the Solomon area and graduated from Solomon High School in 2017.
She worked as a customer service representative for a financial institution.
Kristen is survived by her Father, Mike Teeters (Darci); Mother, Brenda (Lynn) Teeters. Sister, Lindsey Teeters, two step sisters, Marissa Scheele and Brittany Scheele. Paternal grandparents, Max and Bev Teeters and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jerry and Roberta Nelson. Funeral services for Kristen will be at 2:00 P.M.,
Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 at New Trail Fellowship Church in Abilene with Pastor Stan Norman Officiating. Burial will follow at Prairiedale Cemetery in Talmage. Friends may come by Danner Funeral Home anytime after 9AM until 8 PM Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 to sign the visitation book.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kristen Teeters Memorial Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
