Kimberly Thurston, 50, Abilene, formerly of Michigan, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at her home.
She was born Jan. 23, 1970 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the daughter of Leroy and Nancy (Dye) Thurston. She served two years in the Navy.
Kim worked various jobs, most recently at the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle. She is survived by her fiancé Alan Bynum, sons Alex Tucker of Oregon and Davis Thurston of Abilene, daughter Hannah Immenschuh and husband Joseph of Junction City, brothers Michael Thurston and Brian Thurston and sister Pamela Aument.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services for Kimberly will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to the American Cancer Foundation.
Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be left at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
