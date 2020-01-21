Kimberly A. Land passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene at the age of 62. She was born April 2, 1957 in Salina, Kansas, the daughter of Richard and Betty (King) Booth.
Kimberly grew up in the area and graduated from Chapman High School. She loved children, dogs, and reading books. Kimberly had just stated not long ago that she had spent a lifetime being good with God.
On Oct. 25, 1976 she married James C “Jim” Land in Randolph , Kansas. He survives of the home. Other survivors include her sons Jason and his wife Marti Land of Abilene, Jeremy and his wife Jenn Land of Abilene, brother Steve Booth of Randolph, sister Gina Richardson of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and one grandchild Skyler. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family has selected cremation and a private service will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Abilene Public Library and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
