Kimberly J. Hicks’ life began on March 10, 1961, in Abilene. She is the daughter of Joe Henry Cox and Joyce (Sinclair) Cox. Kim attended Brown Mackie College and after having children she loved every minute of being home with her kids until they had all started school. She then worked for several years at the Hope School cafeteria followed by working as a medical assistant for Dr. Mosier in Herington and later in Abilene. She was united in marriage to Charlie Hicks on March 17, 1984, in Abilene. Kimberly cherished the role of wife, mom and especially grandma and spent hours in the bleachers of various sporting events cheering for those that she loved. Kim also very much loved her cats and dog. She is survived by her husband of 39 years Charlie Hicks of Hope, children Jesse (Louise) Hicks of Little River, Zachary (Sonia) Hicks of Little River, Kate (Jeff) Lewis of Colorado, Katelyn (Jordan) Hicks-Coup of Hope and Jamie (Shaun) Minor of Dodge; grandchildren Gentry Hicks, Brooks Hicks, Walker Coup, Hayden Hicks, Tristan Hicks, Braelyn Hicks, Landon Lewis, Riley Lewis, Hailey Hicks, Lu-Mey Hicks, Kevin Hicks, Mason Minor and Aiden Minor, Macee Hicks, Alison Hicks, Tracy Hicks; her siblings Greg (Susan) Cox of Abilene, and Kathy (Mark) Chaput of Salina, and brother in law Bruce Enger of Talmadge. Kim passed away surrounded by family on Friday March 17 at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home in Little River. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Lucas Hicks, and sister Kelle Jo Enger. Her family will gather with friends on Saturday April 1, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Yazel Megli Funeral Home, Herington. Her graveside memorial service will be held Saturday April 1 at 2:30 p.m. at Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Kimberly’s name may be directed to the Lucas and Casey Hicks Scholarship Fund in care of the Bank of Hope, Meals on Wheels or Dickinson County Home Health and Hospice. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory Kimberly at yazelmeglifh.com.
