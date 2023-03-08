The Mills family is sad to announce the death of Kevin Daniel Mills in Chatsworth, California Feb. 15. Kevin was born Feb. 24, 1955, to John Francis and Elizabeth Ann (“Bets”) Mahoney Mills in Hays, Kansas. Kevin graduated from Russell High School in 1973. He attended Wichita State University and studied Theatre Arts and Deaf Studies at California State University in Northridge, California. Kevin was a passionate advocate of rights for hearing-impaired people all his life.
He worked as a travel agent and then at Greater Los Angeles Agency on Deafness helping people with job placement and independent living resources.
