Kenneth Wayne Weeks Jr., 66, Abilene, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene.
He was born Dec. 27, 1953 in Council Grove, Kansas, the son of Kenneth L and Maryann (Strom) Weeks. On August 24, 2015 he was united in marriage to Dala Ann Weeks in Salina, KS. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include a daughter Bobbie, father Kenneth Sr. and wife Jean, 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, one brother and three sisters. He was preceded in death by his mother.
The family has chosen cremation. No services are planned at this time. The family held a visitation on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Arts Council Building in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.