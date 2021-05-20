Kenneth W. Turrentine, age 82 of Abilene, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene. He was born Sept. 3, 1938, in Windsor, Ill., the son of Clyde F. and Opal G (Niles) Turrentine.
Ken served his country in the United States Army serving for 20 years. Following his retirement from the Army, Ken was an equipment operator for Dickinson County.
On Dec. 23, 1968, Ken was united in marriage to Johanna C. Skrobek in Bamberg, Germany. Johanna passed away Dec.19, 2015.
Cremation is planned. There will be no visitation. Private services will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
