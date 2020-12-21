Kenneth Sherraden, of Chapman, died on Dec. 17, 2020, at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kan. Ken was 73 years old.
Ken was born in Salina on Aug. 17, 1947, the son of Eythel Evelyn “Teed” (Freeman) Sherraden and William Eugene “Bill” Sherraden. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Debra Ann (Sherraden) Mills.
Ken was married to Janet Lorraine (Drinen) Sherraden on March 22, 1967.
Ken and Janet had four children: Scott Tracy Sherraden and his wife Cindy of Hutchinson, Staci Sue (Sherraden) Rice and her husband Jeff of Hutchinson, Stephanie Ann (Sherraden) Chance and her husband Kennith “Brandon” of Tennessee, and Shawn Travis Sherraden and his wife Melissa of Chapman. Ken had 5 grandchildren: Timothy Sherraden, Brandon Sherraden, Adeline Sherraden, Jonathan Sherraden, and Evelyn Sherraden.
Ken grew up in Kirwin and Chapman, Kan., and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in 1965. Ken joined the Navy after high school and served as a radioman in the Vietnam War. Upon completion of military service, he graduated from Fort Hays State University with a degree in Zoology.
He worked as a Natural and Cultural Resources Specialist for the Soil Conservation Service. Ken grew up a naturalist, and enjoyed bird watching and fishing.
Private graveside services and inurnment of the ashes will be held in Chapman at the Indian Hill Cemetery in January.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
The family requests memorials be given to the Chapman Schools or the Fort Hays State University Biological Sciences Department. They may be sent in care of Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel at PO Box 411, Chapman, KS 67431.
