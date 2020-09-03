Kenneth Scott Morrison passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he resided near his family during the past year. While our sorrow is deep, we take comfort in knowing he is reunited with loved ones.
Born in Abilene, Kansas, where he and his first wife, Marjorie (Magic), also raised their two children, Scott and Patty. Sadly, Marjorie passed away after 43 years of marriage in 1994.
Ken was a WWII Veteran in the Army, proudly serving under General MacArthur in the Philippines.
He attended Kansas State University where he met Magic and was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Magic was a Kappa at KSU.
He was a good father and helped in mentoring Patty’s interest in golf. Through his support, she became a recognized national amateur.
Ken’s love for food was passed on to Patty and Scott. Their memories include the smell of popcorn made in an iron skillet, crepe suzettes, cheese fondue and homemade bread. Other fond memories were family tailgate parties before the Kansas State University football games.
With both Ken and Magic being chefs in the kitchen, they enjoyed throwing dinner parties for friends.
His professional life included learning the oil and gas business from Kansas National Gas of which his family was part owner. He also was on the Board of Directors for Douglas County State Bank.
His certification as a stock broker with Stifel Nicolaus gave him the opportunity to be involved with trading which was one of his passions.
The family loved wintering in Indian Wells, CA, at Eldorado Country Club where they owned their second home. During the 1960s, Ken was fortunate to play multiple times in the Bob Hope Desert Classic Pro Am.
His love for golf included many rounds with his cronies at the Club which usually ended with gin rummy, drinks and many laughs.
Of his many travels, his most memorable was to Scotland, his heritage country, with family and friends. Before Magic passed, he took the entire family on a golfing tour through Scotland. His favorite was at Turnberry Golf Course with its stunning views, fabulous links golf course and exquisite hotel and cuisine.
Later in life, he enjoyed summering at his home in Teton Pines, Jackson Hole, WY, where he also enjoyed his lifestyle of golf and eating out at his favorite restaurants.
Ken’s second wife and a loving stepmother, Judith Davis, recently passed away.
Ken leaves behind his daughter Patty French, his son Scott Morrison, grandsons Tom and Kyle French and great-granddaughter Kennedy French.
The family is extremely grateful for the caring services provided by Ken’s aids during this past year: Joel and Alixe Jackson, Debbie Johnson and Shannon Coleman.
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. John’s Health Foundation in Jackson, WY.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.