Kenneth Ray “Kenny” Livingston was born March 14, 1948 in Abilene the son of Glen and Theodora (Stants) Livingston. He passed away on Dec. 25, 2022 at the Abilene Memorial Hospital in Abilene. Kenny graduated from Dickinson County Community High School with the class of 1966 and then graduated from Salina Vo-Tech with a degree in mechanics.
Kenny farmed and was the owner of Kenneth Livingston Trucking in Abilene. He was a member of the American Legion Post 240 in Chapman, and loved spending time with his grandchildren going to all their activities.
On April of 1986, Kenny was united in marriage to Dana Laas in Salina. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his sons Chad and his wife Michele Livingston of Abilene, Brian and his wife Angie Livingston of Olathe, daughter Stacia Wiley and her husband Darin of Chapman, brother James “Jim” Livingston and his companion Shari Burwell of Abilene, sister Janice Warhurst of Chapman and three grandchildren Kaylee Livingston, Victoria Foy, and Jaxson Foy. He was preceded in death by his brother Dennis Livingston and his parents.
Funeral services for Kenny will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec.30, 2022 at the Zion-Brethren in Christ Church north of Abilene with Pastor Jay Johnson and Ron Bowell officiating. His final resting place will be in the Union-Livingston Cemetery with military honors provided by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 240 of Chapman. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County, the Irish Foundation, or to the Zion Brethren In Christ Church and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye Ave., Abilene, KS 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
