Kenneth Ray “Kenny” Livingston

Kenneth Ray “Kenny” Livingston was born March 14, 1948 in Abilene the son of Glen and Theodora (Stants) Livingston. He passed away on Dec. 25, 2022 at the Abilene Memorial Hospital in Abilene. Kenny graduated from Dickinson County Community High School with the class of 1966 and then graduated from Salina Vo-Tech with a degree in mechanics.

 

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.