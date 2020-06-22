Kenneth Lloyd Butts, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born in Cheneyville, IL on Feb.12, 1935 to Frank August and Olive (Brown) Butts.
He served in the United States Air Force and later worked as a truck driver as a Master Mechanic.
He lived in Abilene, Kansas, for 45 years before moving to Wichita for the past few years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Frank August and Olive (Brown) Butts, siblings Dick, Bill, Ernie, Dale, Cate, Joyce, Pat and Barb, children Frank Butts, Patrick Butts and Michael (Kelly) Butts, all of Wichita, brother Bruce (Kate) Butts, Ambia, IN, 8 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
